Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse e-payments online portal

Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn. Dedicated to bringing you a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle, our convenient location gives you access to all that Killeen has to offer. We’re just minutes from Fort Hood and an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Your perfect home awaits at Summerlyn.



Choose between one or two bedroom floor plans. Our apartments are appointed with the features you deserve. Each home includes an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and a balcony or patio. Designed with your comfort in mind, our residences are sure to fit all your needs.



Step outside your home and take advantage of our recreational community amenities. Enjoy a dip in our swimming pool, work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or entertain the family with a barbecue. Challenge friends to a game of basketball and volleyball or unwind at the clubhouse. As a pet-friendly community, we welcome your furry friends, so bring the whole family. Indulge in life’s simple pleasures when you come home to Summerlyn.