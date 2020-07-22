All apartments in Killeen
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
Summerlyn
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:18 PM

Summerlyn

Open Now until 5:30pm
4101 E Rancier Ave · (254) 231-0184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1808 · Avail. Jul 31

$657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1908 · Avail. Sep 30

$657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1806 · Avail. now

$661

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 · Avail. Sep 30

$739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 30

$739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerlyn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn. Dedicated to bringing you a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle, our convenient location gives you access to all that Killeen has to offer. We’re just minutes from Fort Hood and an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Your perfect home awaits at Summerlyn.

Choose between one or two bedroom floor plans. Our apartments are appointed with the features you deserve. Each home includes an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and a balcony or patio. Designed with your comfort in mind, our residences are sure to fit all your needs.

Step outside your home and take advantage of our recreational community amenities. Enjoy a dip in our swimming pool, work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or entertain the family with a barbecue. Challenge friends to a game of basketball and volleyball or unwind at the clubhouse. As a pet-friendly community, we welcome your furry friends, so bring the whole family. Indulge in life’s simple pleasures when you come home to Summerlyn.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $400 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Maximum adult weight is 40 pounds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerlyn have any available units?
Summerlyn has 5 units available starting at $657 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerlyn have?
Some of Summerlyn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerlyn currently offering any rent specials?
Summerlyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerlyn pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerlyn is pet friendly.
Does Summerlyn offer parking?
Yes, Summerlyn offers parking.
Does Summerlyn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summerlyn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerlyn have a pool?
Yes, Summerlyn has a pool.
Does Summerlyn have accessible units?
Yes, Summerlyn has accessible units.
Does Summerlyn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerlyn has units with dishwashers.

