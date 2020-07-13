All apartments in Killeen
Remington Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Remington Apartment Homes

1001 N Twin Creek Dr · (254) 531-2352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 17

$798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. Sep 9

$808

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1801 · Avail. Sep 1

$808

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Remington Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019 and voted 2018 Best Apartments by The Killeen Daily Herald. Located in Killeen, TX near Fort Hood, The Remington Apartments offers one and two-bedroom floor plans with casual elegance and convenient amenities designed with you in mind. Exercise in our fully-equipped fitness center or walk your pet to the off-leash dog park. We take pride in our community and the experienced, friendly staff that will help you feel at home. Stop by for a tour and discover apartment living made easy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Additional: Recycling fee: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum. 80 lbs weight limit.
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Remington Apartment Homes have any available units?
Remington Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Remington Apartment Homes have?
Some of Remington Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Remington Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Remington Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Remington Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Remington Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Remington Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Remington Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Remington Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Remington Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Remington Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Remington Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Remington Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Remington Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Remington Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Remington Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
