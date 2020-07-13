Remington Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Additional: Recycling fee: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum. 80 lbs weight limit.
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage