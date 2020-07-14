All apartments in Killeen
Bay Colony Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:44 PM

Bay Colony Apartments

4301 E Rancier Ave · (254) 845-7954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02.218 · Avail. Sep 16

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 02.210 · Avail. Sep 22

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 02.204 · Avail. Sep 23

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bay Colony Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
game room
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Bay Colony was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our newly renovated apartment homes provide care-free living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, recreation, and Fort Hood. With community features such as a sparkling pool, theater area, gaming room, large breed pet friendly, new owners and new management you'll be living the good life at Bay Colony Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: 0.5 months rent - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 (pets 1-24lbs), $250 (pets 25 lbs and up)
rent: 1 pet $20/month, additional pets $10/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking passes required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bay Colony Apartments have any available units?
Bay Colony Apartments has 11 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Bay Colony Apartments have?
Some of Bay Colony Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay Colony Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bay Colony Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bay Colony Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bay Colony Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bay Colony Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bay Colony Apartments offers parking.
Does Bay Colony Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bay Colony Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay Colony Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bay Colony Apartments has a pool.
Does Bay Colony Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bay Colony Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bay Colony Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Bay Colony Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
