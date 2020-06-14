All apartments in Killeen
9606 Rogano Ct.

9606 Rogano Court · No Longer Available
Location

9606 Rogano Court, Killeen, TX 76542
Yowell Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
9606 Rogano Ct. Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed / 2 Bath home in Yowell Ranch!!! - - Pet Friendly With a $250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet
- 3 bed / 2 Bath Home With a Two Car Garage
- Call Now To Schedule a Showing

*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED***

(RLNE4679123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Rogano Ct. have any available units?
9606 Rogano Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 9606 Rogano Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Rogano Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Rogano Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9606 Rogano Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9606 Rogano Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9606 Rogano Ct. does offer parking.
Does 9606 Rogano Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Rogano Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Rogano Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 9606 Rogano Ct. has a pool.
Does 9606 Rogano Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9606 Rogano Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Rogano Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Rogano Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9606 Rogano Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9606 Rogano Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
