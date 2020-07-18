9603 Zayden Drive

Amenities
Beautiful four bedroom in Splawn Ranch! This home features a lovely livingroom. The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. All of the bedrooms are a great size. The master bathroom is awesome, featuring a garden tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include an alarm system, sprinkler system and more. This cutie won't be around for very long, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*