Killeen, TX
9603 Zayden Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

9603 Zayden Drive

9603 Zayden Dr · (254) 213-3290
Location

9603 Zayden Dr, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2363 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom in Splawn Ranch! This home features a lovely livingroom. The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. All of the bedrooms are a great size. The master bathroom is awesome, featuring a garden tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include an alarm system, sprinkler system and more. This cutie won't be around for very long, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Zayden Drive have any available units?
9603 Zayden Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 9603 Zayden Drive have?
Some of 9603 Zayden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 Zayden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Zayden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Zayden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9603 Zayden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9603 Zayden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Zayden Drive offers parking.
Does 9603 Zayden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Zayden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Zayden Drive have a pool?
No, 9603 Zayden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Zayden Drive have accessible units?
No, 9603 Zayden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Zayden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9603 Zayden Drive has units with dishwashers.
