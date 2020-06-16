All apartments in Killeen
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

7405 Bose Ikard Drive

7405 Bose Ikard Drive · (254) 768-0190
Location

7405 Bose Ikard Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Goodnight Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Talk about WOW! This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage is located on a corner lot in Goodnight Ranch. The living room has a fireplace to make movie nights cozy. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, and overlooks the dining area. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and water closet. The minor bedrooms have ample closet space, soft carpet, and share a bathroom. The spacious backyard has a covered patio and is great for entertaining family and friends! Call to take your tour today! *Pets accepted upon owner approval*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive have any available units?
7405 Bose Ikard Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive have?
Some of 7405 Bose Ikard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Bose Ikard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Bose Ikard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Bose Ikard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Bose Ikard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Bose Ikard Drive does offer parking.
Does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Bose Ikard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive have a pool?
No, 7405 Bose Ikard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive have accessible units?
No, 7405 Bose Ikard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Bose Ikard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Bose Ikard Drive has units with dishwashers.
