7405 Bose Ikard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Talk about WOW! This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage is located on a corner lot in Goodnight Ranch. The living room has a fireplace to make movie nights cozy. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, and overlooks the dining area. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and water closet. The minor bedrooms have ample closet space, soft carpet, and share a bathroom. The spacious backyard has a covered patio and is great for entertaining family and friends! Call to take your tour today! *Pets accepted upon owner approval*