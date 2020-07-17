All apartments in Killeen
609 Perseus
609 Perseus

609 Perseus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Perseus Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
4* Bedroom - 3 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage
*Extra Space! Home has loft area
Amenities include:
-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Dishwasher -Stove - Microwave -Garden Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/14/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

