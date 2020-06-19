All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

600 Attas Ave

600 Attas Avenue · (254) 238-8767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Attas Avenue, Killeen, TX 76541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 600 Attas Ave - 600 Attas Ave · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Apartments - 600 Attas Ave - This beautiful newly remodeled apartment is must see!
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with fenced communal backyard. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, freshly painted exterior and interior, new floors throughout home, ample closet space and beautiful subway tiled shower.
Nestled in Downtown Killeen, close proximity to Fort Hood and easy access to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Call today to schedule a walkthrough!

(RLNE5779501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Attas Ave have any available units?
600 Attas Ave has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Attas Ave have?
Some of 600 Attas Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Attas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 Attas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Attas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Attas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 600 Attas Ave offer parking?
No, 600 Attas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 600 Attas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Attas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Attas Ave have a pool?
No, 600 Attas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 600 Attas Ave have accessible units?
No, 600 Attas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Attas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Attas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
