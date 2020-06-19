Amenities
Beautiful Apartments - 600 Attas Ave - This beautiful newly remodeled apartment is must see!
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with fenced communal backyard. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, freshly painted exterior and interior, new floors throughout home, ample closet space and beautiful subway tiled shower.
Nestled in Downtown Killeen, close proximity to Fort Hood and easy access to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Call today to schedule a walkthrough!
(RLNE5779501)