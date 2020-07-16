Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio. Two car garage with automatic opener, security system, maintenance free water purification system, and air purification HVAC system. Spacious living room with fireplace, large laundry room with washer and dryer included “as is”. Master bedroom with raised ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and pantry. Additional amenities include raised panel doors, faux wood blinds on all windows, and attractive ceramic tiles in all wet areas



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED



(RLNE4815276)