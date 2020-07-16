Amenities
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio. Two car garage with automatic opener, security system, maintenance free water purification system, and air purification HVAC system. Spacious living room with fireplace, large laundry room with washer and dryer included “as is”. Master bedroom with raised ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and pantry. Additional amenities include raised panel doors, faux wood blinds on all windows, and attractive ceramic tiles in all wet areas
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED
(RLNE4815276)