Killeen, TX
5904 Boxelder Tr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5904 Boxelder Tr

5904 Boxelder Trl · (254) 634-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX 76542
Timber Ridge Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5904 Boxelder Tr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio. Two car garage with automatic opener, security system, maintenance free water purification system, and air purification HVAC system. Spacious living room with fireplace, large laundry room with washer and dryer included “as is”. Master bedroom with raised ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinets, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and pantry. Additional amenities include raised panel doors, faux wood blinds on all windows, and attractive ceramic tiles in all wet areas

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED

(RLNE4815276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Boxelder Tr have any available units?
5904 Boxelder Tr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Boxelder Tr have?
Some of 5904 Boxelder Tr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Boxelder Tr currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Boxelder Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Boxelder Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Boxelder Tr is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Boxelder Tr offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Boxelder Tr offers parking.
Does 5904 Boxelder Tr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 Boxelder Tr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Boxelder Tr have a pool?
No, 5904 Boxelder Tr does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Boxelder Tr have accessible units?
No, 5904 Boxelder Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Boxelder Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Boxelder Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
