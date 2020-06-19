All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 5702 Drystone Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
5702 Drystone Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5702 Drystone Ln

5702 Drystone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5702 Drystone Lane, Killeen, TX 76542
White Rock Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
5702 Drystone Ln Available 06/22/20 **Approximate Availability Date: June 22, 2020** - Subdivision: White Rock Estates

Schools:
Timber Ridge Elementary School
Liberty Hill Middle School
Harker Heights High School

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home monthly under the Filter Delivery Program**

Pets allowed with Owner's Approval

Roommates allowed with Owner's Approval

This property accept 12 month leases
**Availability dates are Approximate**

IMPORTANT NOTICE
Never trust wiring instructions sent via email.

Cyber criminals are hacking email accounts and sending emails with fake wiring instructions. These emails are convincing and sophisticated. Always independently confirm wiring instructions in person or via a telephone call to a trusted and verified phone number. Never wire money without double-checking that the wiring instructions are correct.

(RLNE5765654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Drystone Ln have any available units?
5702 Drystone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Drystone Ln have?
Some of 5702 Drystone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Drystone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Drystone Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Drystone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Drystone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 5702 Drystone Ln offer parking?
No, 5702 Drystone Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5702 Drystone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 Drystone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Drystone Ln have a pool?
No, 5702 Drystone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Drystone Ln have accessible units?
No, 5702 Drystone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Drystone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Drystone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College