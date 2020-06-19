Amenities
5702 Drystone Ln Available 06/22/20 **Approximate Availability Date: June 22, 2020** - Subdivision: White Rock Estates
Schools:
Timber Ridge Elementary School
Liberty Hill Middle School
Harker Heights High School
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home monthly under the Filter Delivery Program**
Pets allowed with Owner's Approval
Roommates allowed with Owner's Approval
This property accept 12 month leases
**Availability dates are Approximate**
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Never trust wiring instructions sent via email.
Cyber criminals are hacking email accounts and sending emails with fake wiring instructions. These emails are convincing and sophisticated. Always independently confirm wiring instructions in person or via a telephone call to a trusted and verified phone number. Never wire money without double-checking that the wiring instructions are correct.
(RLNE5765654)