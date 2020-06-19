Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

5702 Drystone Ln Available 06/22/20 **Approximate Availability Date: June 22, 2020** - Subdivision: White Rock Estates



Schools:

Timber Ridge Elementary School

Liberty Hill Middle School

Harker Heights High School



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home monthly under the Filter Delivery Program**



Pets allowed with Owner's Approval



Roommates allowed with Owner's Approval



This property accept 12 month leases

**Availability dates are Approximate**



