Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

5307 Bridgewood Drive

5307 Bridgewood Drive · (254) 258-2058
Location

5307 Bridgewood Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Bridgewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3282 sqft

Amenities

**Approximate Availability AUGUST 7, 2020

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom two story home. Upon entry you are greeted with a formal living and dining area. The living room to this home is open to the kitchen providing open communication between family and friends and entertaining. This lovely elegant kitchen provides a side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, glass cooktop and double oven. All bedrooms are located upstairs, connected with a loft. Master bedroom is spacious with double-door entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Bridgewood Drive have any available units?
5307 Bridgewood Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Bridgewood Drive have?
Some of 5307 Bridgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Bridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Bridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Bridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Bridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 5307 Bridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Bridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 5307 Bridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Bridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Bridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 5307 Bridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Bridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5307 Bridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Bridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Bridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
