5307 Bridgewood Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**Approximate Availability AUGUST 7, 2020



Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom two story home. Upon entry you are greeted with a formal living and dining area. The living room to this home is open to the kitchen providing open communication between family and friends and entertaining. This lovely elegant kitchen provides a side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, glass cooktop and double oven. All bedrooms are located upstairs, connected with a loft. Master bedroom is spacious with double-door entry.