All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 508 Alpine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
508 Alpine Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:20 AM

508 Alpine Drive

508 Alpine Street · (254) 218-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

508 Alpine Street, Killeen, TX 76542
Bellaire Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
508 Alpine St. Upstairs
$650 Rent Deposit $500
Tenant pays utilities.
Application FEE $30 Per Adult
Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet.
ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent.

Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.

WASHER/DRYER Hookups in the unit. All tile. No carpet.

Very close to Ft Hood St, the Main gate to FT Hood, Gold's Gym, HEB, Walmart, and it's only 45 minutes away from Austin, TX.

Qualifications:
Recent Pay-stabs of $1800 a month NET minimum or if you are contractor: recent year tax returns showing at least $18,000 net income.

Must have NO evictions in the last 7 seven years and NO Serious Crimes! Broken Leases ok!

If you meet ALL Requirements
Please contact us for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
fee: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Alpine Drive have any available units?
508 Alpine Drive has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 508 Alpine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Alpine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Alpine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 508 Alpine Drive offer parking?
No, 508 Alpine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 508 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Alpine Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Alpine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Alpine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 508 Alpine Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity