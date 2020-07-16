All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4308 Jake Spoon Dr

4308 Jake Spoon Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

4308 Jake Spoon Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Lonesome Dove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4308 Jake Spoon Dr · Avail. Sep 10

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1641 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4308 Jake Spoon Dr Available 09/10/20 Corner Lot Gorgeous Home - Beautifully landscaped corner lot with shade tree, privacy fenced yard, large covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, huge living room with raised ceiling and decorator ledge, breakfast bay, spacious kitchen with abundant counter space and cabinets, built-in microwave oven, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, pantry, master bedroom with pop-up ceiling, separate nursery off master bedroom with French doors, master bathroom with luxurious jetted tub, separate shower, double sink vanity, and two walk-in closets. The second bedroom features a pop-up ceiling, bedroom three has a raised ceiling and decorator ledge, window treatments throughout, and many other amenities,

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE3849794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr have any available units?
4308 Jake Spoon Dr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr have?
Some of 4308 Jake Spoon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Jake Spoon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Jake Spoon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Jake Spoon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 Jake Spoon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Jake Spoon Dr offers parking.
Does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Jake Spoon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr have a pool?
No, 4308 Jake Spoon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4308 Jake Spoon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Jake Spoon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Jake Spoon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
