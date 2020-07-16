Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4308 Jake Spoon Dr Available 09/10/20 Corner Lot Gorgeous Home - Beautifully landscaped corner lot with shade tree, privacy fenced yard, large covered patio, two-car garage with automatic opener, huge living room with raised ceiling and decorator ledge, breakfast bay, spacious kitchen with abundant counter space and cabinets, built-in microwave oven, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, pantry, master bedroom with pop-up ceiling, separate nursery off master bedroom with French doors, master bathroom with luxurious jetted tub, separate shower, double sink vanity, and two walk-in closets. The second bedroom features a pop-up ceiling, bedroom three has a raised ceiling and decorator ledge, window treatments throughout, and many other amenities,



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.



(RLNE3849794)