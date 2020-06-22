Rent Calculator
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
414 East Avenue A - 100
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 East Avenue A - 100
414 East Avenue a
·
No Longer Available
Location
414 East Avenue a, Killeen, TX 76541
Downtown Killeen
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - Central Heat & Air. -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have any available units?
414 East Avenue A - 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have?
Some of 414 East Avenue A - 100's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 414 East Avenue A - 100 currently offering any rent specials?
414 East Avenue A - 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 East Avenue A - 100 pet-friendly?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Killeen
.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 offer parking?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not offer parking.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have a pool?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not have a pool.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have accessible units?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
