Killeen, TX
414 East Avenue A - 100
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

414 East Avenue A - 100

414 East Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

414 East Avenue a, Killeen, TX 76541
Downtown Killeen

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - Central Heat & Air. -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have any available units?
414 East Avenue A - 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have?
Some of 414 East Avenue A - 100's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 East Avenue A - 100 currently offering any rent specials?
414 East Avenue A - 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 East Avenue A - 100 pet-friendly?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 offer parking?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not offer parking.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have a pool?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not have a pool.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have accessible units?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 East Avenue A - 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 East Avenue A - 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
