Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 3610 Hereford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
3610 Hereford Lane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3610 Hereford Lane
3610 Hereford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3610 Hereford Lane, Killeen, TX 76542
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Clean 2 bedroom with an extra half bath. Both bedrooms upstairs. Nice cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 Hereford Lane have any available units?
3610 Hereford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 3610 Hereford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Hereford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Hereford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Killeen
.
Does 3610 Hereford Lane offer parking?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Hereford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Hereford Lane have a pool?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Hereford Lane have accessible units?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Hereford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Hereford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Hereford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541
Similar Pages
Killeen 1 Bedrooms
Killeen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with Balconies
Killeen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Apartments with Pools
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Waco, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Belton, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University
Temple College