3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location, Near Shopping and Brand New HEB, Off Old 440.

This Exquisite Duplex apartment has it all! High ceilings, Big Windows to let the light in, Bar area with Accent lighting, Separate Breakfast area, wood plank laminate floors in living room, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, are just a few of the amenities. The Kitchen has modern newer appliances, microwave, dishwasher, smooth stove top, and also a Brand new Refrigerator. The Master Bath boasts a garden tub, Large vanity area, and Walk in Closets. On the outside, you have side porch and a large fenced in backyard with sprinklers system included. Security System (monitoring not included). Garage attached fits 1 vehicle and has washer and dryer hook-ups. Spacious with 1,306 approx square feet, you will have a great place to call Home! Contact us for your private showing!

