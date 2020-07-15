All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:30 AM

3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B

3207 Baldwin Loop · (254) 526-7746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3207 Baldwin Loop, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location, Near Shopping and Brand New HEB, Off Old 440.
This Exquisite Duplex apartment has it all! High ceilings, Big Windows to let the light in, Bar area with Accent lighting, Separate Breakfast area, wood plank laminate floors in living room, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, are just a few of the amenities. The Kitchen has modern newer appliances, microwave, dishwasher, smooth stove top, and also a Brand new Refrigerator. The Master Bath boasts a garden tub, Large vanity area, and Walk in Closets. On the outside, you have side porch and a large fenced in backyard with sprinklers system included. Security System (monitoring not included). Garage attached fits 1 vehicle and has washer and dryer hook-ups. Spacious with 1,306 approx square feet, you will have a great place to call Home! Contact us for your private showing!
Location, Location, Location, Near Shopping and Brand New HEB, Off Old 440. This Exquisite Duplex apartment has it all! High ceilings, Big Windows to let the light in, Bar area with Accent lighting, Separate Breakfast area, wood plank laminate floors in living room, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, are just a few of the amenities. The Kitchen has modern newer appliances, microwave, dishwasher, smooth stove top, and also a Brand new Refrigerator. The Master Bath boasts a garden tub, Large vanity area, and Walk in Closets. On the outside you have side porch and a large fenced in backyard with sprinklers system included. Security System. Garage attached fits 1 vehicle, and has washer and dryer hook-ups. Spacious with 1,306 approx square feet, you will have great place to call Home! Contact us for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B have any available units?
3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B have?
Some of 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B offers parking.
Does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B have a pool?
No, 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Baldwin Loop Apt. B has units with dishwashers.
