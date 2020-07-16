Amenities
3206 Briscoe Dr Available 08/10/20 Goodnight Ranch 4 Bedroom - Beautiful four bedroom home in Goodnight Ranch! Large privacy fenced yard, covered patio, nicely landscaped front yard, two garage with openers, window treatments throughout, ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom, kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar with can lighting, glass top range, built-in microwave oven, side-by-side refrigerator, all appliances black, laundry room, huge master bedroom, master bathroom has a garden tub, double vanity, separate shower, large walk-in closet, raised panel doors throughout
(RLNE3857786)