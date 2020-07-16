All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3206 Briscoe Dr

3206 Briscoe Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

3206 Briscoe Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Goodnight Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3206 Briscoe Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3206 Briscoe Dr Available 08/10/20 Goodnight Ranch 4 Bedroom - Beautiful four bedroom home in Goodnight Ranch! Large privacy fenced yard, covered patio, nicely landscaped front yard, two garage with openers, window treatments throughout, ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom, kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar with can lighting, glass top range, built-in microwave oven, side-by-side refrigerator, all appliances black, laundry room, huge master bedroom, master bathroom has a garden tub, double vanity, separate shower, large walk-in closet, raised panel doors throughout

(RLNE3857786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Briscoe Dr have any available units?
3206 Briscoe Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Briscoe Dr have?
Some of 3206 Briscoe Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Briscoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Briscoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Briscoe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Briscoe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Briscoe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Briscoe Dr offers parking.
Does 3206 Briscoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Briscoe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Briscoe Dr have a pool?
No, 3206 Briscoe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Briscoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 3206 Briscoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Briscoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Briscoe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
