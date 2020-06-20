Rent Calculator
All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 3205 RAMPART LP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
3205 RAMPART LP
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3205 RAMPART LP
3205 Rampart Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3205 Rampart Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3205 RAMPART LP Available 06/20/20 ALL TILE FLOORING! - Split floor plan.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4114430)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 RAMPART LP have any available units?
3205 RAMPART LP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 3205 RAMPART LP currently offering any rent specials?
3205 RAMPART LP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 RAMPART LP pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 RAMPART LP is pet friendly.
Does 3205 RAMPART LP offer parking?
No, 3205 RAMPART LP does not offer parking.
Does 3205 RAMPART LP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 RAMPART LP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 RAMPART LP have a pool?
No, 3205 RAMPART LP does not have a pool.
Does 3205 RAMPART LP have accessible units?
No, 3205 RAMPART LP does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 RAMPART LP have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 RAMPART LP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 RAMPART LP have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 RAMPART LP does not have units with air conditioning.
