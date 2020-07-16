All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2705 Windmill Dr

2705 Windmill Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

2705 Windmill Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2705 Windmill Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$1,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2705 Windmill Dr Available 08/07/20 Ceramic tile throughout home - Great four bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Privacy fenced yard with large covered patio, two-car garage with garage door opener, Separate laundry room, New Ceramic tile throughout home. Living room has ceiling fan and fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with eat in dining area, pantry, ceramic top stove and over the stove microwave/vent hood, and dishwasher, pass through window, Two full bathrooms, mini blinds throughout, spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, ceiling fans and much more!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THE AVAILABLE DATE ARE CANCELLED AND REFUNDED

(RLNE5307499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Windmill Dr have any available units?
2705 Windmill Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Windmill Dr have?
Some of 2705 Windmill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Windmill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Windmill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Windmill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Windmill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Windmill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Windmill Dr offers parking.
Does 2705 Windmill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Windmill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Windmill Dr have a pool?
No, 2705 Windmill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Windmill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2705 Windmill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Windmill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Windmill Dr has units with dishwashers.
