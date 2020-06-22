All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 2601 Hidden Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
2601 Hidden Hill Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2601 Hidden Hill Drive

2601 Hidden Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2601 Hidden Hill Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2601 Hidden Hill Drive Available 07/15/20 *Lease Pending* No carpet here! - *Lease Pending* Lovely three bedroom, two bathroom home with attached garage with opener. In addition to wood laminate flooring and tile flooring, two-tone paint, and a wood-burning fireplace, this home has modern updates including smooth top range, built-in microwave, and side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker.

Pets are NOT allowed without landlord approval and applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing assistance is accepted.

(RLNE2002855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive have any available units?
2601 Hidden Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive have?
Some of 2601 Hidden Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Hidden Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Hidden Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Hidden Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Hidden Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Hidden Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Hidden Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 Hidden Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Hidden Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Hidden Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Hidden Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College