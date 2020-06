Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE May 2020. NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!



This home is close to Lions Club Park. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. The master bath has a garden tub with separate Shower. It has a fireplace, carpeting, mini and vertical blinds and ceiling fans. The 2 car garage has an opener. It has a sprinkler and security system, covered patio and privacy fenced yard.

Security Deposit $995.00.



(RLNE555237)