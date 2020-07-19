Rent Calculator
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
2403 Lazy Ridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2403 Lazy Ridge
2403 Lazy Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2403 Lazy Ridge Drive, Killeen, TX 76543
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2403 Lazy Ridge Available 08/05/20 2403 LazyRidge - 4 bedroom 2 bath
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3649669)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge have any available units?
2403 Lazy Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 2403 Lazy Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Lazy Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Lazy Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Killeen
.
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge offer parking?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge have a pool?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Lazy Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Lazy Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
