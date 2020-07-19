2311 Price Drive Available 08/05/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!
At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties. If you are interested in one of our viewable now properties please call our office at 254-628-9272 from 9:00-5:30 to make an appointment to view these homes. We are releasing keys from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday by appointment only.
If you are interested in applying for one of our properties please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com. Click on “Rentals” in the menu bar. When you find the property you are interested in click “Apply Now”. Once your application has been approved you will be notified to place the security deposit and a member of our leasing department will contact you to schedule your move-in.
For further information or if you have more questions please call our office Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30 at 254-628-9272.
No Cats Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
