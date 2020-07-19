All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 2311 Price Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
2311 Price Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2311 Price Drive

2311 Price Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2311 Price Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2311 Price Drive Available 08/05/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!

At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties. If you are interested in one of our viewable now properties please call our office at 254-628-9272 from 9:00-5:30 to make an appointment to view these homes. We are releasing keys from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday by appointment only.

If you are interested in applying for one of our properties please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com. Click on “Rentals” in the menu bar. When you find the property you are interested in click “Apply Now”. Once your application has been approved you will be notified to place the security deposit and a member of our leasing department will contact you to schedule your move-in.

For further information or if you have more questions please call our office Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30 at 254-628-9272.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3624164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Price Drive have any available units?
2311 Price Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Price Drive have?
Some of 2311 Price Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Price Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Price Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Price Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Price Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Price Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Price Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 Price Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Price Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Price Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Price Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Price Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Price Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Price Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Price Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconiesKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Apartments with PoolsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College