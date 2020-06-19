All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

2206 Eldorado

2206 El Dorado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2206 El Dorado Dr, Killeen, TX 76543

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a fireplace, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Eldorado have any available units?
2206 Eldorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 Eldorado have?
Some of 2206 Eldorado's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Eldorado currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Eldorado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Eldorado pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Eldorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 2206 Eldorado offer parking?
Yes, 2206 Eldorado does offer parking.
Does 2206 Eldorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Eldorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Eldorado have a pool?
No, 2206 Eldorado does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Eldorado have accessible units?
No, 2206 Eldorado does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Eldorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Eldorado does not have units with dishwashers.
