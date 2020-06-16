Amenities

208 Lowes Blvd Unit B Available 07/15/20 ** BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/ 2 BATH DUPLEX ** - !! Beautiful 1320 sq ft, 3bd, 2bth. Viewable NOW! Duplex on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen! Once inside the front door you will know you're home! Gorgeous stained concrete floors from the front door to the back of the property! Beautiful kitchen cabinets with quartz granite countertops complete with all stainless steel appliances! The large master suite is located in the back of the unit for peace and quiet! 6 foot privacy fence and newly sodded backyard, gives everyone a nice place to sit on nice evenings looking at the Texas stars! Added bonus: the entire home has spray foam insulation to save on your heating/cooling bill! Located in a Great neighborhood - minutes from shopping area. Hurry on this one because it won't last long!



***RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED***



Elementary : Bellaire Elementary School

Middle : Nolan Middle School

HighSchool : C E Ellison High School



