Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

208 Lowes Blvd

208 Lowes Blvd · (254) 518-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Lowes Blvd, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Lowes Blvd Unit B · Avail. Jul 15

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
208 Lowes Blvd Unit B Available 07/15/20 ** BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/ 2 BATH DUPLEX ** - !! Beautiful 1320 sq ft, 3bd, 2bth. Viewable NOW! Duplex on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen! Once inside the front door you will know you're home! Gorgeous stained concrete floors from the front door to the back of the property! Beautiful kitchen cabinets with quartz granite countertops complete with all stainless steel appliances! The large master suite is located in the back of the unit for peace and quiet! 6 foot privacy fence and newly sodded backyard, gives everyone a nice place to sit on nice evenings looking at the Texas stars! Added bonus: the entire home has spray foam insulation to save on your heating/cooling bill! Located in a Great neighborhood - minutes from shopping area. Hurry on this one because it won't last long!

***RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED***

Elementary : Bellaire Elementary School
Middle : Nolan Middle School
HighSchool : C E Ellison High School

Other Amenities: Other (electric appliances), Garage, Yard. Appliances: Air Conditioning, Washer & Dryer Hookup. Pet policies: No Pets Allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Lowes Blvd have any available units?
208 Lowes Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Lowes Blvd have?
Some of 208 Lowes Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Lowes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
208 Lowes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Lowes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Lowes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 208 Lowes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 208 Lowes Blvd does offer parking.
Does 208 Lowes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Lowes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Lowes Blvd have a pool?
No, 208 Lowes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 208 Lowes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 208 Lowes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Lowes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Lowes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
