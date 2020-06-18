202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205

202 Central Texas Expressway Frontage Road, Killeen, TX 76542
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Professional office space *Medium sized office suite *Conveniently located between Ft. Hood Rd and Jasper Rd *Professionally managed building *Turn key *Utilities included with rent *Professionally cleaned weekly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
