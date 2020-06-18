All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205

202 Central Texas Expressway Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

202 Central Texas Expressway Frontage Road, Killeen, TX 76542

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Professional office space
*Medium sized office suite
*Conveniently located between Ft. Hood Rd and Jasper Rd
*Professionally managed building
*Turn key
*Utilities included with rent
*Professionally cleaned weekly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 have any available units?
202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 pet-friendly?
No, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 does offer parking.
Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 have a pool?
No, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 have accessible units?
No, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 West Central Texas Expressway - 205 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College