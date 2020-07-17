All apartments in Killeen
1808 North 8th Street - C

1808 North 8th Street · (415) 999-1019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1808 North 8th Street, Killeen, TX 76541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Twin Apartments in Killeen, TX is ready for you to move in. Located at 1808 N. 8th St. in Killeen, this community has much to offer its residents. Schedule a time to check out the current floorplan options. This unit offers a spacious, clean 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with kitchen and living room. Both the bedroom and living room feature individual heating and A/C units. The floors are a combination of tile and hardwood laminate.
APPLICANTS, please fill out (free) online application first:

https://jterris.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Twin Apartments in Killeen, TX is ready for you to move in. Located at 1808 N. 8th St. in Killeen, this community has much to offer its residents. The knowledgeable leasing staff is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Schedule a time to check out the current floorplan options. You're sure to live the good life at Twin Apartments.

This unit offers a spacious, clean 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with kitchen and living room. Both the bedroom and living room feature individual heating and A/C units.
The floors are a combination of tile and hardwood laminate.

Applicants, fill out this application

https://jterris.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 North 8th Street - C have any available units?
1808 North 8th Street - C has a unit available for $395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1808 North 8th Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
1808 North 8th Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 North 8th Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 1808 North 8th Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1808 North 8th Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 1808 North 8th Street - C offers parking.
Does 1808 North 8th Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 North 8th Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 North 8th Street - C have a pool?
No, 1808 North 8th Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 1808 North 8th Street - C have accessible units?
No, 1808 North 8th Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 North 8th Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 North 8th Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 North 8th Street - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 North 8th Street - C has units with air conditioning.
