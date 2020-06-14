Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1704 SMITH DRIVE
1704 Smith Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1704 Smith Drive, Killeen, TX 76541
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1704 SMITH DRIVE Available 06/23/20 QUAINT HOUSE ON QUIET STREET - 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE - Cute 2 Bedroom Home with great shade trees
(RLNE3550435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE have any available units?
1704 SMITH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 1704 SMITH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1704 SMITH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 SMITH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 SMITH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1704 SMITH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 SMITH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1704 SMITH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1704 SMITH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 SMITH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 SMITH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 SMITH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
