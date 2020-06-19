1309 N W S Young Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in two of the bedrooms, while the family room and third bedroom have carpet. The spacious kitchen opens to a casual dining area with a sliding glass door which leads to the fenced backyard. Quarterly pest control is provided. Washer and dryer included!



Owner is a Texas real estate license holder.



Pets are not allowed without owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow or any canines mixed with these breeds.Housing Assistance not accepted, gas service not required.