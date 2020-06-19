All apartments in Killeen
1309 N W S Young Drive.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1309 N W S Young Drive

1309 N W S Young Dr · (254) 526-5000
Location

1309 N W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in two of the bedrooms, while the family room and third bedroom have carpet. The spacious kitchen opens to a casual dining area with a sliding glass door which leads to the fenced backyard. Quarterly pest control is provided. Washer and dryer included!

Owner is a Texas real estate license holder.

Pets are not allowed without owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow or any canines mixed with these breeds.Housing Assistance not accepted, gas service not required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1309 N W S Young Drive have any available units?
1309 N W S Young Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 N W S Young Drive have?
Some of 1309 N W S Young Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 N W S Young Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 N W S Young Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 N W S Young Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 N W S Young Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1309 N W S Young Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 N W S Young Drive does offer parking.
Does 1309 N W S Young Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 N W S Young Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 N W S Young Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 N W S Young Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 N W S Young Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 N W S Young Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 N W S Young Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 N W S Young Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

