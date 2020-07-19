All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1306 DUVAL DRIVE

1306 Duvall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Duvall Drive, Killeen, TX 76541
Killeen Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1306 DUVAL DRIVE Available 08/13/20 1306 DUVAL DRIVE, KILLEEN - On a corner lot with chain-link fenced yard.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2784653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have any available units?
1306 DUVAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1306 DUVAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1306 DUVAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 DUVAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
