Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
1306 DUVAL DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1306 DUVAL DRIVE
1306 Duvall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1306 Duvall Drive, Killeen, TX 76541
Killeen Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1306 DUVAL DRIVE Available 08/13/20 1306 DUVAL DRIVE, KILLEEN - On a corner lot with chain-link fenced yard.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2784653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have any available units?
1306 DUVAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 1306 DUVAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1306 DUVAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 DUVAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 DUVAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 DUVAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
