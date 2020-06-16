All apartments in Killeen
1100 Clairidge Ave.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1100 Clairidge Ave.

1100 Clairidge Avenue · (254) 526-7746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Clairidge Avenue, Killeen, TX 76549
Stratford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great home near access to Stan Schlueter Loop, has been updated with all new modern touches that you would desire! Hardwood floors, upgraded appliances. Nice backyard size, and other distinctive amenities, like a motorized gate. In a quiet Tree lined street. Must preview to appreciate. 24 Hour Advanced Notice, Contact us to Schedule your Private Showing!
No smoking allowed. A small Pet (dog) 10-15 lbs limit, are negotiable, certain breeds and restrictions apply. If owner accept the pet, (No cats) a $250 Non-refundable pet fee and pet addendum applies.
Energy efficient and accessible to everything, near access to Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Road, this great home has been updated with all new modern touches that you would desire! Hardwood floors, upgraded appliances. Nice backyard size with a garden pad, solar panels water heater, solar window screens, another unique feature, a motorized gate. In a quiet Tree lined street. Must preview to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Clairidge Ave. have any available units?
1100 Clairidge Ave. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Clairidge Ave. have?
Some of 1100 Clairidge Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Clairidge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Clairidge Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Clairidge Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Clairidge Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1100 Clairidge Ave. offer parking?
No, 1100 Clairidge Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Clairidge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Clairidge Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Clairidge Ave. have a pool?
No, 1100 Clairidge Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Clairidge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1100 Clairidge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Clairidge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Clairidge Ave. has units with dishwashers.
