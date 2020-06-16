1100 Clairidge Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great home near access to Stan Schlueter Loop, has been updated with all new modern touches that you would desire! Hardwood floors, upgraded appliances. Nice backyard size, and other distinctive amenities, like a motorized gate. In a quiet Tree lined street. Must preview to appreciate. 24 Hour Advanced Notice, Contact us to Schedule your Private Showing!

No smoking allowed. A small Pet (dog) 10-15 lbs limit, are negotiable, certain breeds and restrictions apply. If owner accept the pet, (No cats) a $250 Non-refundable pet fee and pet addendum applies.

