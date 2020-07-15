Rent Calculator
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
1012 Wells Circle - 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 Wells Circle - 12
1012 Wells Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
1012 Wells Cir, Killeen, TX 76541
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
ONE BEDROOM - ONE BATH - 2 WEEKS FREE WITH A ONE YEAR LEASE! WATER PAID. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have any available units?
1012 Wells Circle - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
Is 1012 Wells Circle - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Wells Circle - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Wells Circle - 12 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Killeen
.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 offer parking?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have a pool?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
