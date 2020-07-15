All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 1012 Wells Circle - 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
1012 Wells Circle - 12
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1012 Wells Circle - 12

1012 Wells Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1012 Wells Cir, Killeen, TX 76541

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
ONE BEDROOM - ONE BATH - 2 WEEKS FREE WITH A ONE YEAR LEASE! WATER PAID. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have any available units?
1012 Wells Circle - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1012 Wells Circle - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Wells Circle - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Wells Circle - 12 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 offer parking?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have a pool?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Wells Circle - 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Wells Circle - 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Apartments with PoolWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College