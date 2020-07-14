Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cc payments e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living. Our property is appealing with recent exterior upgrades, including fresh new paint and a newly resurfaced and repainted parking lot. Our apartment homes offer plank flooring and plush carpeting. Grounds are kept clean with plenty of green spaces, beautiful trees and landscaping throughout. Amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and picnic area with a grill. Come visit Stoneridge and discover what defines this property as a stand out in East Texas! We'd love to have you here!!! Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Stoneridge Apartments!