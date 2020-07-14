All apartments in Kilgore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:33 AM

Stoneridge

1000 Danville Road · (903) 307-0633
Location

1000 Danville Road, Kilgore, TX 75662

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 420 · Avail. Jul 17

$645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. Jul 23

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 517 · Avail. Aug 28

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, come experience Stoneridge Apartments! We are a smaller community of 112 units which ensures peaceful and tranquil living. Our property is appealing with recent exterior upgrades, including fresh new paint and a newly resurfaced and repainted parking lot. Our apartment homes offer plank flooring and plush carpeting. Grounds are kept clean with plenty of green spaces, beautiful trees and landscaping throughout. Amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and picnic area with a grill. Come visit Stoneridge and discover what defines this property as a stand out in East Texas! We'd love to have you here!!! Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Stoneridge Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $300 Satellite Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per month per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneridge have any available units?
Stoneridge has 3 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stoneridge have?
Some of Stoneridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneridge currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneridge is pet friendly.
Does Stoneridge offer parking?
Yes, Stoneridge offers parking.
Does Stoneridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stoneridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneridge have a pool?
Yes, Stoneridge has a pool.
Does Stoneridge have accessible units?
No, Stoneridge does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Stoneridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stoneridge has units with air conditioning.
