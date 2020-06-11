All apartments in Kerrville
999 Harper Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:41 PM

999 Harper Lane

999 Harper Road · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

999 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX 78028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Explore The Duffy III, the luxurious 1539 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This exquisite home comes with everything you need to turn a house into a home. Its open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and comfort to fit your lifestyle. All bedrooms, including the master suite, are upstairs. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, a two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: 1425.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Harper Lane have any available units?
999 Harper Lane has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 999 Harper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
999 Harper Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Harper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 Harper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 999 Harper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 999 Harper Lane does offer parking.
Does 999 Harper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Harper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Harper Lane have a pool?
No, 999 Harper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 999 Harper Lane have accessible units?
No, 999 Harper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Harper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Harper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 999 Harper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 999 Harper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
