Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets range

New flooring and paint throughout this updated 3/2 family home. The breakfast room/nook off the kitchen could also be used as an office. Plenty of of storage throughout with walk-in closets in every bedroom. Great view to the Golf course and great location.