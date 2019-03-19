All apartments in Kennedale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

823 Woodland Ct

823 Woodland Court · No Longer Available
Location

823 Woodland Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Duplex $1100.00/mo, $1100.00 security deposit. Call Larry at 817-905-8254. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Pets okay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Woodland Ct have any available units?
823 Woodland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 823 Woodland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
823 Woodland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Woodland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Woodland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 823 Woodland Ct offer parking?
No, 823 Woodland Ct does not offer parking.
Does 823 Woodland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Woodland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Woodland Ct have a pool?
No, 823 Woodland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 823 Woodland Ct have accessible units?
No, 823 Woodland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Woodland Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Woodland Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Woodland Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 Woodland Ct has units with air conditioning.

