2/2 Duplex - This duplex is 2 bedroom and 2 baths with big walk-in closets. The living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace with a small dining room and galley style kitchen. Also includes large backyard and full size washer & dryer connections. Priced for a quick move in.
(RLNE5203088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 Woodland Court have any available units?
822 Woodland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 822 Woodland Court have?
Some of 822 Woodland Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Woodland Court currently offering any rent specials?
822 Woodland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Woodland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Woodland Court is pet friendly.
Does 822 Woodland Court offer parking?
No, 822 Woodland Court does not offer parking.
Does 822 Woodland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Woodland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Woodland Court have a pool?
No, 822 Woodland Court does not have a pool.
Does 822 Woodland Court have accessible units?
No, 822 Woodland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Woodland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Woodland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Woodland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Woodland Court does not have units with air conditioning.
