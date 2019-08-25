Just Reduced...4 bed rooms...3 car garage...1 story...study...open floor plan with great kitchen! Master bedroom split with lots of storage throughout. Private yard...with patio and pergola...Kennedale ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Whitley Court have any available units?
804 Whitley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 804 Whitley Court have?
Some of 804 Whitley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Whitley Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Whitley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.