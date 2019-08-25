All apartments in Kennedale
Last updated August 25 2019 at 2:53 AM

804 Whitley Court

804 Whitley Court · No Longer Available
Location

804 Whitley Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Reduced...4 bed rooms...3 car garage...1 story...study...open floor plan with great kitchen!
Master bedroom split with lots of storage throughout.
Private yard...with patio and pergola...Kennedale ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Whitley Court have any available units?
804 Whitley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 804 Whitley Court have?
Some of 804 Whitley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Whitley Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Whitley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Whitley Court pet-friendly?
No, 804 Whitley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 804 Whitley Court offer parking?
Yes, 804 Whitley Court offers parking.
Does 804 Whitley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Whitley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Whitley Court have a pool?
No, 804 Whitley Court does not have a pool.
Does 804 Whitley Court have accessible units?
No, 804 Whitley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Whitley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Whitley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Whitley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Whitley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

