Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
516 Corry A Edwards Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:24 PM

516 Corry A Edwards Drive
516 Corry a Edwards Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
516 Corry a Edwards Drive, Kennedale, TX 76060
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of rapidly growing Kennedale. Walking distance to City services and local restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive have any available units?
516 Corry A Edwards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennedale, TX
.
Is 516 Corry A Edwards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 Corry A Edwards Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Corry A Edwards Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennedale
.
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive offers parking.
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive have a pool?
No, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Corry A Edwards Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Corry A Edwards Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
