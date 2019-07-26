All apartments in Kennedale
Kennedale, TX
329 Daleview Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:40 PM

329 Daleview Dr

329 Daleview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

329 Daleview Dr, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
A new construction that is move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Kennedale is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Daleview Dr have any available units?
329 Daleview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 329 Daleview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
329 Daleview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Daleview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Daleview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 329 Daleview Dr offer parking?
No, 329 Daleview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 329 Daleview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Daleview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Daleview Dr have a pool?
No, 329 Daleview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 329 Daleview Dr have accessible units?
No, 329 Daleview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Daleview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Daleview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Daleview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Daleview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

