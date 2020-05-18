All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 324 Daleview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
324 Daleview Dr
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:20 PM

324 Daleview Dr

324 Daleview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

324 Daleview Dr, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming Soon 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Kennedale is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=HSUhQTErgp&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Daleview Dr have any available units?
324 Daleview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 324 Daleview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
324 Daleview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Daleview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 324 Daleview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 324 Daleview Dr offer parking?
No, 324 Daleview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 324 Daleview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Daleview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Daleview Dr have a pool?
No, 324 Daleview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 324 Daleview Dr have accessible units?
No, 324 Daleview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Daleview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Daleview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Daleview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Daleview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXHurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXKeller, TXDuncanville, TXSouthlake, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District