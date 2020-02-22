Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 W 3rd Street
313 West 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
313 West 3rd Street, Kennedale, TX 76060
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with fireplace. Right across form the library and police station. Water and landscaping included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 W 3rd Street have any available units?
313 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennedale, TX
.
What amenities does 313 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 313 W 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 313 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennedale
.
Does 313 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
