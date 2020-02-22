All apartments in Kennedale
313 W 3rd Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

313 W 3rd Street

313 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 West 3rd Street, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with fireplace. Right across form the library and police station. Water and landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 W 3rd Street have any available units?
313 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 313 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 313 W 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 313 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 W 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 W 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

