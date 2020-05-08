Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
243 South New Hope Rd. - A
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:02 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
243 South New Hope Rd. - A
243 New Hope Road South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
243 New Hope Road South, Kennedale, TX 76060
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex with fenced yard, new carpet and paint near 287, 20 and 820 freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have any available units?
243 South New Hope Rd. - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennedale, TX
.
What amenities does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have?
Some of 243 South New Hope Rd. - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 243 South New Hope Rd. - A currently offering any rent specials?
243 South New Hope Rd. - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 South New Hope Rd. - A pet-friendly?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kennedale
.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A offer parking?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not offer parking.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have a pool?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not have a pool.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have accessible units?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not have accessible units.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A has units with air conditioning.
