All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 243 South New Hope Rd. - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
243 South New Hope Rd. - A
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:02 PM

243 South New Hope Rd. - A

243 New Hope Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

243 New Hope Road South, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex with fenced yard, new carpet and paint near 287, 20 and 820 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have any available units?
243 South New Hope Rd. - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have?
Some of 243 South New Hope Rd. - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 South New Hope Rd. - A currently offering any rent specials?
243 South New Hope Rd. - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 South New Hope Rd. - A pet-friendly?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A offer parking?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not offer parking.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have a pool?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not have a pool.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have accessible units?
No, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A does not have accessible units.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 South New Hope Rd. - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 243 South New Hope Rd. - A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXHurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXKeller, TXDuncanville, TXSouthlake, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District