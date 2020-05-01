All apartments in Kennedale
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D

219 Pine Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

219 Pine Meadow Drive, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom available in Kennedale, TX 76060 - Cozy one bedroom unit in four-plex. Water bill already included. The only thing you pay is electricity. Ready for new tenant. Easy access to everything.

(RLNE5718609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have any available units?
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D offer parking?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have a pool?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

