All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D
219 Pine Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
219 Pine Meadow Drive, Kennedale, TX 76060
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom available in Kennedale, TX 76060 - Cozy one bedroom unit in four-plex. Water bill already included. The only thing you pay is electricity. Ready for new tenant. Easy access to everything.
(RLNE5718609)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have any available units?
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennedale, TX
.
Is 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D offer parking?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have a pool?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Pine Meadow Dr Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
