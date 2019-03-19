Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B
206 Pine Meadow Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
206 Pine Meadow Dr, Kennedale, TX 76060
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice fenced duplex near 820/20/287 and city park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have any available units?
206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kennedale, TX
.
What amenities does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have?
Some of 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B currently offering any rent specials?
206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B is pet friendly.
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B offer parking?
No, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B does not offer parking.
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have a pool?
No, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B does not have a pool.
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have accessible units?
No, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Pine Meadow Dr. - B has units with air conditioning.
