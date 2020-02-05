All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 204 Bowles Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
204 Bowles Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

204 Bowles Court

204 Bowles Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

204 Bowles Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Bowles Court have any available units?
204 Bowles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
Is 204 Bowles Court currently offering any rent specials?
204 Bowles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Bowles Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Bowles Court is pet friendly.
Does 204 Bowles Court offer parking?
No, 204 Bowles Court does not offer parking.
Does 204 Bowles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Bowles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Bowles Court have a pool?
No, 204 Bowles Court does not have a pool.
Does 204 Bowles Court have accessible units?
No, 204 Bowles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Bowles Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Bowles Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Bowles Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Bowles Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXHurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXKeller, TXDuncanville, TXSouthlake, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District