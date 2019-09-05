1262 Elmbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

This beauty is a must see. Walk into this gem and you will be a lovely living room with a beautifully stoned fireplace. An open floor plan allows you to be in the amazing kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A split design gives you two bedrooms and a guest bathroom on one side and on the other side there is a nicely sized master bedroom. An oversized master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub completes this gem. A gorgeous landscaped backyard features a covered stoned patio with a hot tub and a built in with an Egg grill . This home is a must see. To schedule a viewing, please log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.