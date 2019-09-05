All apartments in Kennedale
Kennedale, TX
1262 Elmbrook Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:50 AM

1262 Elmbrook Drive

1262 Elmbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Elmbrook Drive, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beauty is a must see. Walk into this gem and you will be a lovely living room with a beautifully stoned fireplace. An open floor plan allows you to be in the amazing kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A split design gives you two bedrooms and a guest bathroom on one side and on the other side there is a nicely sized master bedroom. An oversized master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub completes this gem. A gorgeous landscaped backyard features a covered stoned patio with a hot tub and a built in with an Egg grill . This home is a must see. To schedule a viewing, please log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have any available units?
1262 Elmbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have?
Some of 1262 Elmbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Elmbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Elmbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Elmbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Elmbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1262 Elmbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Elmbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1262 Elmbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1262 Elmbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Elmbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 Elmbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1262 Elmbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

