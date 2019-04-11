Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
1258 Leanne Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:49 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1258 Leanne Court
1258 Leanne Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1258 Leanne Court, Kennedale, TX 76060
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big rooms and plenty of them -- Formal living and Dining, Office or could be used as 4th bedroom. Big Kitchen, Nice quiet neighborhood. close to 287 makes this an easy commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1258 Leanne Court have any available units?
1258 Leanne Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kennedale, TX
.
What amenities does 1258 Leanne Court have?
Some of 1258 Leanne Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1258 Leanne Court currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Leanne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Leanne Court pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Leanne Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kennedale
.
Does 1258 Leanne Court offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Leanne Court offers parking.
Does 1258 Leanne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Leanne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Leanne Court have a pool?
No, 1258 Leanne Court does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Leanne Court have accessible units?
No, 1258 Leanne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Leanne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 Leanne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 Leanne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 Leanne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
