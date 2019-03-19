All apartments in Kennedale
Kennedale, TX
122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A

122 Pine Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

122 Pine Meadow Dr, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice duplex with large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have any available units?
122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have?
Some of 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A currently offering any rent specials?
122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A is pet friendly.
Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A offer parking?
No, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A does not offer parking.
Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have a pool?
No, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A does not have a pool.
Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have accessible units?
No, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Pine Meadow Dr. - A has units with air conditioning.

