Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Pine Meadow Dr. - B

118 Pine Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

118 Pine Meadow Dr, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice Kennedale duplex near 820 and 20 freeways and community park. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

